12/14 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: MJF vs. Ricky Starks for the AEW World Championship, “Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in the fourth match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles, Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo, House of Black returns to the ring

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: MJF vs. Ricky Starks for the AEW World Championship, “Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in the fourth match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles, Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo, House of Black returns to the ring, and more (35:12)…

Click here for the December 14 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.