Impact Wrestling and MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Elix Skipper, Eric Young, Rene Dupree

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Heath and Rhino vs. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the Impact Tag Team Titles with Matt Cardona and Brian Myers banned from ringside. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Pro Wrestling TV. Tonight’s show features Davey Richards vs. SB Kento for MLW National Openweight Championship. While the days my reviews are available will vary, my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 36 percent of the vote. A and C finished tied for second with 21 percent each. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote D grade from 28 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 24 percent of the vote. B and F finished tied for a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Elix Skipper is 55.

-Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz) is 43.

-Rene Dupree (Rene Goguen) is 39.