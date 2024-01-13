AEW Battle of the Belts IX lineup: Title matches set for tonight’s TNT special

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts XI television special.

-Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a street fight for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Preston Vance for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: Battle of the Belts IX will be live from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. The one-hour special will air immediately following AEW Collision at 9CT/10ET on TNT. I will be covering TNA Hard To Kill live tonight, so my reviews of Collision and Battle of the belts will be available later tonight. My audio review of both shows will also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) late tonight or on Sunday morning.