AEW Dynamite in Hamilton (reports needed), AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite poll results, Jon Heidenreich, Boris Malenko

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Hamilton, Ontario at FirstOntario Centre. The show includes Sting and Darby Allin vs. “Painmaker” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Thursday’s AEW Collision taping in Hamilton (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority C grade in our post show poll with 30 percent of the vote. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade and felt there was way too much crammed into a single episode.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 36 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jon Heidenreich is 54.

-The late Boris Malenko (Lawrence Simon) was born on June 28, 1933. He died of Leukemia at age 61 on September 1, 1994. He is the father of Joe Malenko and Dean Malenko.