WWE SuperShow live event (reports needed), WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, Impact on Twitch and Impact Plus, next Raw, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and NWA events, Carlito, Tyrus, Crimson, Rhonda Sing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be held tonight in Glendale, Arizona at Gila River Arena. The show features an in-person appearance by Goldberg heading into his WWE Universal Championship match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available Saturday mornings.

-WWE is holding a Supershow in Brandon, Manitoba at Keystone Centre on Sunday with the following advertised talent: Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, AOP, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy.

-Impact Wrestling is in Lexington, Kentucky at Lexington Ice Center tonight with a show that will stream live on Twitch. The lineup includes Tessa Blanchard and Daga vs. Ace Austin and Jake Crist, Rhino vs. Madman Fulton, and Dave Crist vs. Joey Ryan.

-Impact Wrestling Sacrifice will be held on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky at Davis Arena with an event that will stream live on Impact Plus. The lineup includes Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. X Division Champion Ace Austin in a champion vs. champion match, Rhino vs. Moose. Daga vs. Jake Crist, Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Havok in a non-title match, Impact Tag Champions The North vs. Dez and Wentz in a non-title match, Johnny Swinger vs. Joey Ryan, Madman Fulton and Dave Crist vs. Larry D and Acey Romero.

Future Events

-Monday’s WWE Raw will be held in Winnipeg, Manitoba at Bell MTS Place.

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be live from Kansas City, Missouri at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

-ROH’s next events are February 28 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, and February 29 in St. Charles, Missouri at The Family Arena.

-MLW’s next event with be a co-promoted show with AAA on March 13 in Tijuana, Mexico at Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez.

-The NWA’s Crockett Cup event will be held April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena. The show will be headlined by Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll for the NWA Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tyrus (George Murdoch) is 47. He worked as Brodus Clay in WWE.

-Carlito (Carlos Colon Jr.) is 41.

-Anthony “Crimson” Mayweather is 35. He works as a producer for the NWA.

-The late Rhonda Sing was born on February 21, 1961. She died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 27, 2001.



