WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Goldberg appearing in person, two matches advertised, Bella Twins, Renee Young sit-down interview

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Goldberg appears in person.

-Naomi vs. Carmella for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Super ShowDown.

-Big E, Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso vs. The Miz, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in an eight-man tag match.

-Renee Young conducts a sit-down interview with Lacey Evans.

-Nikki and Brie Bella appear on A Moment of Bliss.

Powell’s POV: There have been reports of the Bellas going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. I wonder if the plan is to replicate NFL coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson being surprised with the announcement of their Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions during the Fox and CBS pre-game shows. Anyway, Smackdown will be held tonight in Glendale, Arizona at Gila River Arena. Join me for live coverage of Smackdown tonight beginning at 7CT/8ET. My weekly member exclusive audio review will be available after the show.



