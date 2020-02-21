WWE Super Showdown lineup: Seven matches advertised for Thursday’s return to Saudi Arabia

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Super ShowDown event that will be held Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at King Fahd International Stadium.

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet for the WWE Championship.

-Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Bayley defends the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-AJ Styles vs. Rusev vs. R-Truth vs. Andrade vs. Erick Rowan vs. Bobby Lashley in a gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy

-Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a cage match.

Powell’s POV: I will be covering WWE Super ShowDown as it streams live on WWE Network. WWE’s next pay-per-view events will be Elimination Chamber on March 8 in Philadelphia, and WrestleMania on April 4 in Tampa.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer John Moore returning for an in-depth discussion on NXT, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and the NWA, and more...

