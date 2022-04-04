Pat Buck announces his departure from WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE producer Pat Buck announced his departure from the company on Monday. Buck worked the WrestleMania 38 event over the weekend before announcing his departure today. “As a producer/agent, I feel that I have accomplished everything I wanted to do within WWE in the last three years,” Buck wrote in an online statement. Read the full statement below.

Powell’s POV: Buck isn’t finished with pro wrestling, as he wrote that he intends to expand his training schools and promotions. Here’s wishing him the best of luck.