By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,506)

Live from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines center

Aired April 4, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a WrestleMania video package… Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton were on commentary, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Cody Rhodes made his entrance. He slapped hands on his way to the ring and stopped to hug one fan before entering the ring.