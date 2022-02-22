What's happening...

WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

February 22, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Main Event taping
Columbia, South Carolina at at Colonial Life Arena
Report by Dot Net reader Brian Oglesby

1. Veer Mahaan defeated Apollo Crews.

2. Liv Morgan defeated Queen Zelina. Morgan was very over with lot’s of “Lets go Liv!” chants.

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.