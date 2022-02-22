WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Main Event taping
Columbia, South Carolina at at Colonial Life Arena
Report by Dot Net reader Brian Oglesby
1. Veer Mahaan defeated Apollo Crews.
2. Liv Morgan defeated Queen Zelina. Morgan was very over with lot’s of “Lets go Liv!” chants.
We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com
Be the first to comment