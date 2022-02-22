WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Main Event taping

Columbia, South Carolina at at Colonial Life Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Brian Oglesby

1. Veer Mahaan defeated Apollo Crews.

2. Liv Morgan defeated Queen Zelina. Morgan was very over with lot’s of “Lets go Liv!” chants.

