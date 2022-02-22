NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s return to USA Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler for a shot at the NXT Championship.

-LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller.

-Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Amari Miller and Lash Legend in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament first round match.

-Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament first round match.

-Nikkita Lyons debuts.

Powell's POV: NXT returns to USA Network tonight after being bumped to Syfy for the Winter Olympics over the last two weeks.