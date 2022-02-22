WWE Raw on-site report: Notes on the live crowd’s reactions to Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Logan Paul, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Brian Oglesby attended the WWE Raw event in Columbia, South Carolina at at Colonial Life Arena on Monday and sent the following report.

-The floor and lower level of the arena was at near capacity. There were a few empty seats on the hard camera side, but that was about it. They actually opened up the upper deck and sold some tickets, which is the first time in years I can remember them doing that in Columbia.

-Brock Lesnar was heavily cheered and Paul Heyman booed heavily.

-The crowd definitely did not like Logan Paul. There was huge heat when he was announced as Miz’s partner and after the beat down of the Mysterios.

-The crowd enjoyed seeing Shelton Benjamin, as he is from Orangeburg, South Carolina which is only about 45 minutes from Columbia. This led to Damian Priest getting booed at times during their match.

-Bianca Belair was very over and one of the biggest pops of the night came from when she hit the KOD on Doudrop. Becky Lynch was able to draw some heat from the crowd by referring to herself as the victim during their promo before the match.

-Edge drew a great pop and it was a surprise to see him. He was not advertised on WWE’s live events website, nor was he advertised on the arena website. Fans were looking for AJ Styles to come out at the end of Edge’s promo. Styles was advertised on the area website but didn’t make an appearance.

-The crowd loved singing Seth Rollins theme song and he seemed to get enjoyment out of it as well. Randy Orton was over big time with the crowd as usual.

-Alpha Academy came out after the taping was over and both took RKOs from Orton and Riddle to send the crowd home happy.

-There were a couple of matches advertised on the arena website that didn’t take place – Belair vs. Lynch, and a six-man tag match that would have involved Big E and Bobby Lashley.

-No return date was announced.