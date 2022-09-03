What's happening...

Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: WWE Friday Night Smackdown discussion regarding the go-home show for WWE Clash at the Castle

September 3, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on the possibility of Drew McIntyre beating Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, how Ronda Rousey came across, the improvement of Karrion Kross, and more.

