WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the SummerSlam go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.248 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 2.323 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.61 rating. The August 5, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.193 million viewers and a 0.52 rating for the SummerSlam fallout show.