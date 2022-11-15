WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-A singles match with one member from each team in the women’s WarGames match to determine the numbers advantage

Powell’s POV: The women’s WarGames match features Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and one wrestler to be announced vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. Monday’s Raw will be live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.