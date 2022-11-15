WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The latest card for the Thanksgiving weekend event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held on Saturday, November 26 in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden.
-Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and one TBA vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in a WarGames match
-The Men’s WarGames match (teams TBA)
-Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
-AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
Powell’s POV: All signs point to The Bloodline facing Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and a fifth wrestler in the men’s WarGames match. Rhea Ripley and Mia Yim joined the women’s WarGames match on Raw, and the Styles vs. Balor match was also announced on Monday.
