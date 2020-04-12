WWE statement on decision to run live broadcasts of Raw, NXT, and Smackdown

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following statement to ESPN.com regarding plans to return to running live weekly episodes of Raw, NXT, and Smackdown.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”

Powell’s POV: Can someone from WWE bother to explain how going with the marathon tapings they originally planned for this weekend would not “bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance”? There is speculation that WWE is set on delivering live content because failure to do so could put them in breach of their television contracts. Again, that’s speculation, but if that is actually the case, then I would have more respect for the company officials if they just acknowledged it rather than put out this sugary spin that makes it seem like the move to live broadcasts is all about the fans. The story also includes a note about a WWE employee who tested positive for the coronavirus and why WWE considers it to be a low risk situation.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor discussing how his background prepared him for the world today, his run with Keith Lee, why Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win was so meaningful, and much more...

