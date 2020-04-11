WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s television show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-The Miz vs. Jey Uso vs. Big E in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro in a men’s Money in the Bank match qualifier.

-Naomi vs. Dana Brooke in a women’s Money in the Bank match qualifier.

-Tamina vs. Sasha Banks (if Tamina wins she gets a Smackdown Women’s Championship match against Bayley).

-Sonya Deville attempts to clear the air with Mandy Rose.

Powell’s POV: WWE is also hyping a Triple H 25th Anniversary in WWE event that “begins” on the April 24 show. Smackdown will be broadcast live from the Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center without fans in attendance. Join me for live coverage of Smackdown on Fridays at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor discussing how his background prepared him for the world today, his run with Keith Lee, why Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win was so meaningful, and much more...

