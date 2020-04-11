AEW Dynamite preview: The advertised lineup for Wednesday’s show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager in an empty arena, no holds barred match for the AEW Championship.

-Colt Cabana vs. Lance Archer in a TNT Title tournament quarterfinal match.

-Chuck Taylor vs. Kip Sabian.

-Britt Baker in action.

Powell’s POV: The broadcast team will be Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho for most of the matches, and Jim Ross is on the call for the Moxley vs. Swagger match that was taped the last time AEW ran at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The rest of the show was taped in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs Wednesdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



