AEW WrestleDream lineup: The updated card for next month’s pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, October 1 in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Katsuyori Shibata defends the ROH Pure Championship

-MJF and Adam Cole defend the ROH Tag Titles against the winners of a four-way tag match

Powell’s POV: The newest AEW pay-per-view is a tribute to the late Antonio Inoki, who died on October 1, 2022. The winner of the Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Vincent and Dutch vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor four-way tag team match on Rampage will earn the ROH Tag Title shot. I will have live coverage of this event along with a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).