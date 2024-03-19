AEW Collision rating for the show that opened with Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 393,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Ouch. The previous week’s Collision drew 427,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the key demo. AEW didn’t help its own cause by announcing only Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith for this episode during Wednesday’s Collision. They filled out the rest of the card on Friday and Saturday. There will not be a Collision episode this week due to TNT’s coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament. The show will return live on March 30 from London, Ontario.