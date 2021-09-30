AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair match.

-Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa in a Triple Threat.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped last night in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live reviews of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.