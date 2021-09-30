What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for Friday’s show

September 30, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair match.

-Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa in a Triple Threat.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped last night in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live reviews of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Thotless September 30, 2021 @ 10:36 am

    Let’s see if Danielson is good enough to get a decent match out of Nick Jackson.

    The other two matches seem to be designed to get people to go to bed early.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.