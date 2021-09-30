AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson.
-Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair match.
-Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa in a Triple Threat.
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped last night in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live reviews of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.
Let’s see if Danielson is good enough to get a decent match out of Nick Jackson.
The other two matches seem to be designed to get people to go to bed early.