AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s anniversary show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Bryan Danielson, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Bobby Fish for the TNT Championship.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb.

-Anniversary Casino Ladder Match for a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will celebrate the show’s two-year anniversary and will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center, where AEW will also tape next week’s Rampage. The Guevara vs. Fish match was announced during the Rhodes to the Top reality show in a special cut-in segment. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from next week’s AEW event in Philadelphia. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com