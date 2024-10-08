AEW Dynamite results (10/8): Powell’s live review of the Title Tuesday edition featuring Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta vs. Pac and Claudio Castagnoli

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite “Title Tuesday” (Episode 262)

Spokane, Washington at Spokane Arena

Aired live October 8, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] A Jon Moxley video promo opened the show. Moxley spoke about Bryan Danielson being a kamikaze who is trying to take himself out. Moxley said no one had the constitution to do it for Danielson, so he must do it. Moxley said there is the dark side of Danielson that most people don’t see. He said the American Dragon comes to life and it’s beautiful to see.

Moxley said Danielson has never been comfortable with that part of himself. Moxley said Danielson will embrace his dark side and he has no choice but to be read for it. Moxley said there are not enough people in the state of Washington to stop him on Saturday at WrestleDream. Moxley said Danielson will understand one day that it has to be this way. Moxley said he doesn’t have time to worry about that right now. Moxley threw a chair and said the stakes are too high…

Excalibur checked in on commentary and promoted Danielson vs. Moxley for the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream. He also hyped the tag team main event of Dynamite as a “match of champions”…

A Bryan Danielson promo recorded earlier in the day aired. Danielson said Claudio Castagnoli did an interview with Sports Illustrated and claimed that this would Danielson’s final match on Dynamite. Danielson said he and Wheeler Yuta will run through Castagnoli and Pac, and he will keep his title on Saturday. Danielson said he’s supported Castagnoli in every company they’ve been in for twenty years, but he will kick his f’n head in on Saturday…

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Jeff Jarrett were on commentary, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

Darby Allin made his entrance and called out Brody King, who made his entrance and joined Allin inside the ring. Allin recalled how they worked independent shows together and stayed up all night in crackhead hotels. Allin said King was nervous because he was about to become a father and didn’t know how his career would turn out.

Allin said King was out of a job when he had two kids when Ring of Honor shut down prior to Tony Khan buying it. Allin said he called Khan and got King a job in AEW. Allin said King bought his family a house because of AEW. Allin said King wants what he has. Allin declared that he is the face of the company. Allin said he was never supposed to make it, but he did because of AEW.

King interrupted Allin and conceded that he does want what Allin has. King said he doesn’t take it for granted. King said Allin has a death wish and still wants to climb Mount Everest. King said Allin needs someone to put him out of his misery.

Allin fired up and then sat down in a corner of the ring and begged King to put him out of his misery. King told Allin to get up. Allin stood up and slapped King, who then dropped him with an elbow strike. King put Allin in a sleeper, but Allin fought free and hit King with a small rock. King bled from the mouth while security entered the ring and stood between both wrestlers…

Powell’s POV: Allin told a good story on the mic, but I could have done without the babyface hitting the heel with a rock.

Backstage, Renee Paquette spoke with Lance Archer and Jake Roberts. Don Callis interrupted and said it was an exciting day because he and Roberts had concluded the first management to management talent exchange. Callis said that after several bank transfers, he understands that Archer is now with him. Roberts shook hands with Callis and said absolutely.

Callis blew off Paquette’s attempt ask him about Will Ospreay and told Archer that it was time to go meet his family. Archer shook hands with Roberts and thanked him before walking away. Paquette asked Roberts who he got in exchange. Roberts asked if she likes surprises and then said, “So do I,” before the show cut to a break. [C]

Paquette caught up with Daniel Garcia in the parking lot and mentioned there are questions about his future in AEW. Garcia said that as much as he’d like to give her the answer, he thinks he owes it to everyone else to go tell them himself…

The broadcast team spoke at their desk briefly about WrestleDream and the remainder of this show…

1. Hologram vs. Komander. Both entrances were televised. Hologram used fast paced offense and then Komander ducked out to ringside. Hologram hit a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Hologram popped up Komander and let him hit the mat. Hologram kicked Komander and covered him for a two count.

The broadcast team wished Taz well while noting that he had successful total knee replacement surgery earlier in the day. Hologram suplexed Komander and covered him for a two count heading into a PIP break. [C]