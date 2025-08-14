What's happening...

AEW Forbidden Door lineup: The card for the next pay-per-view event

August 14, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, August 24, in London, England at O2 Arena.

-Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. ROH Women’s Champion Athena for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. TBD for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship

-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against the winners of an eliminator tournament

-Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor vs. a CMLL wrestler vs. a Stardom wrestler in a four-way for the TBS Championship

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the TNT Championship

-Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi vs. Jon Moxley, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Gabe Kidd, and Claudio Castagnoli in a Lights Out Steel Cage match

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian

Powell’s POV: Sabre will face the winner of Hechicero vs. Nigel McGuinness vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Daniel Garcia in a four-way match that will air on Saturday’s Collision. FTR will face Bandido and Brody King on Wednesday’s Dynamite in the finals of the tournament for a shot at Lashley and Benjamin. AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television and streaming platforms. I will be covering the show live, and Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.