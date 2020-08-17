8/17 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of the brand’s final push for SummerSlam with Shawn Michaels addressing Randy Orton’s attack on Ric Flair, farewell to the ceiling fan

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,421)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired August 17, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired… The broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe checked in from their desk. Phillips mentioned Retribution’s attacks briefly, then they hyped Asuka and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley along with other previously advertised segments…

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made his entrance. A video package focused on the relationship between Randy Orton and Ric Flair, and the big angle from last week with Orton punt kicking Flair when the lights when out.

McIntyre stood int he ring and said that what Orton did to Flair is “completely unforgivable.” McIntyre said Orton brutalized Flair. He said Flair is an icon for any generation and is a 71 year-old man. McIntyre looked into the camera and addressed Orton by saying that Flair is someone he grew up around and was his mentor.

McIntyre recalled Flair telling Orton that he loved him. He said that after Flair poured his heart out, Orton kicked his skull. McIntyre said that Orton won’t be facing a defenseless old man at SummerSlam, he’ll be facing a 6’5 fire-breathing dragon who wants to severely hurt him.

The Raw logo appeared and there were other cut “glitches” that included the odd camera views and the wrong highlight package playing while McIntyre continued to deliver his promo.

They cut to a camera that opened the production truck door where members of the Retribution faction were in control and breaking things. One of the regular production members flipped a switch and the show cut to commercial… [C]

Powell’s POV: I don’t mind the lights flickering or mics cutting out briefly, but did we really need a Retribution moment during McIntyre’s go-home promo for the most compelling match that WWE has set up during the pandemic? Here’s hoping McIntyre continues coming out of the break.

Phillips narrated highlights of the Retribution attack on the production truck…

Backstage, a group of babyface wrestlers were talking when Drew McIntyre entered the picture. Titus O’Neil asked him if Ric Flair was okay. McIntyre said Flair was okay, but Orton would not be at SummerSlam. However, McIntyre wondered if they would get to SummerSlam given the Retribution attacks.

Seth Rollins showed up applauding with Murphy at his side was McIntyre was attempting to rally the troops. Rollins said he’s the Monday Night Messiah and is fit to lead the locker room. When McIntyre balked, Rollins took credit for teaching McIntyre about being a champion and showing Dominik Mysterio what it’s like to be a WWE superstar.

The other wrestlers needled Rollins about the possibility of Rey Mysterio appearing on Raw. Rollins said it was impossible because of what he did to Mysterio’s eye. Rollins told McIntyre to get his priorities straight or he’d leave SummerSlam without the WWE Championship. McIntyre threatened to drop Rollins where he stood when Murphy stepped forward. Rollins and Murphy left while the other wrestlers told McIntyre that Rollins wasn’t worth it…

The Hurt Business trio of Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin headed to the ring. MVP said that the Hurt Business was there to make a statement. He told Retribution that the Hurt Business was open for business. MVP said he knew what was happening. He said that while the others were wondering when Retribution would strike next, the Hurt Business was calling them out.

MVP said he’s learned in his life to follow the money. He said asked who would benefit most from the actions of Retribution. MVP said if you follow that trail to catering, you’d find Apollo Crews, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, and Cedric Alexander. MVP said Retribution showed up about the same time he faced Crews for the U.S. Championship. MVP said the lights flickering was all a ploy so that Crews could steal the title belt he purchased.

U.S. Champion Apollo Crews made his entrance. He said he knew MVP would make excuses, but it was low of him to accuse him of being involved with Retribution. Crews said MVP can’t beat him without help. MVP said Crews’s career had more stops and starts than a raggedy used car before he won the championship. MVP said Crews fears losing the title because it’s back to catering if he does.

Crews said he does fear that. He said if he was anything like MVP he would have accepted his offer to join the Hurt Business. MVP said it’s business. Crews said he’d do business. Crews challenged Shelton Benjamin to a match and said that if he won then Lashley and Benjamin would be banned from ringside at SummerSlam. MVP told Benjamin to show crews what the Hurt Business does. Crews fought off Lahsley and got in the ring as MVP and Lashley went to ringside…

Powell’s POV: Why would MVP accept a one-sided stipulation? He’s running the risk of Benjamin losing the match and then not being able to have him or Lashley in his corner at SummerSlam, yet doesn’t have a chance to gain anything in return if Benjamin wins. On the bright side, the fact that MVP accused Crews, Ricochet, Ali, and Alexander of being behind Retribution means that they probably are not involved. I think we can safely rule out Crews, though I suppose the other three are in play since they could be doing involved without Crews having any knowledge of it.

1. U.S. Champion Apollo Crews vs. Shelton Benjamin (w/MVP, Bobby Lahsley) in a non-title match. The match was joined in progress. R-Truth ran into the studio and headed into the ring. He was followed by Akira Tozawa and the ninjas. Truth escaped and Tozawa and his crew chased him to the back. Crews pinned Benjamin moments later to win the brief match.

U.S. Champion Apollo Crews beat Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match (Lashley and Benjamin are now banned from ringside during the U.S. Title match).

Afterward, the Hurt Business attacked Crews, but Ali, Ricochet, and Alexander made the save. R-Truth ran out again and ended up running into a big boot from Benjamin, who pinned him to win the WWE 24/7 Championship.

MVP said the Hurt Business wasn’t going out like that (winning a title?). He challenged Crews to find two men to face the Hurt Business in an elimination tag match…

Powell’s POV: So why did they take the title off Shelton Benjamin if they were just going to have him regain it so quickly? Why do I even ask? It’s the 24/7 Title and I couldn’t care less.

Angel Garza was flirty with Demi Burnett, the woman from The Bachelor when Ivar showed up and invited her to be his plus-one to Raw Underground. Ivar gave Burnett a turkey leg and she giddily accepted the invitation. Garza said he would take out Ivar in a match, then knocked the turkey leg out of Burnett’s hand. Ivar held out his hand and someone handed him another turkey leg, which he gave to Burnett… [C]

Phillips recapped the news of WWE ThunderDome debuting this weekend and said it debuts on Smackdown all the way through Raw. It was hyped as an “all new virtual fan experience”…

2. Ivar (w/Erik) vs. Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega, Andrade). Neither entrance was televised. Ivar wrestled in a t-shirt in addition to his usual gear. Burnett was shown watching the match on a backstage monitor when Angelo Dawkins showed up and flirted with her.

Ivar sent Garza to ringside and ran the ropes for a suicide dive, but Vega stood in his way. Ivar went to ringside and tossed Garza into the ring apron and then into the barricade. Ivar tossed Garza back inside the ring. As Ivar was going through the ropes, Garza him with a kick as he was climbing through the ropes, then Garza followed up with a standing double stomp and scored the pin…

Angel Garza defeated Ivar in 3:50.

After the match, Dawkins and Burnett appeared on the big screen. Garza was jealous. Burnett said they couldn’t wait to watch the Raw Tag Title match on Sunday. Dawkins said she was asking a lot about Garza and Ivar. Dawkins said he would always have good thing to say about Ivar, but the only thing he knows is that Garza likes to wear velvet sweats in the summer. Dawkins said they might need to ask someone who knows him better such as Charly Caruso, which upset Garza.

Dawkins said he was just playing, but you can tell a lot about a person from the crowd he is rolling with. Dawkins said we were about to learn a lot more about Garza and the crowd he rolls with. The big screen feed cut out, then Garza ran backstage.

Samoa Joe informed Andrade and Vega that WWE started an intensive security review process due to the Retribution attacks. Joe said the video in question shows just how far some people are willing to go when they don’t think people are watching…

Powell’s POV: It appears they will be revealing that Garza was behind the Montez Ford poisoning. Based on the way they played this, it looks like Vega and Andrade may not be aware of this.

A sponsored video recapped Davey Boy Smith defeating Bret Hart to win the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 1992…

The broadcast team spoke about Dominik Mysterio while a shot of his welted body was shown following last week’s attack. They played up the rumors that Rey Mysterio might show up on Raw…

Backstage, Angelo Dawkins stood with Burnett when Garza showed up wanting the video. Vega and Andrade also showed up. Charly Caruso arrived. The video was played and showed Vega pouring something into a drink. Vega stammered while trying to explain herself. Dawkins said it took restraint not to give them what they had coming, but his brother wants the smoke. Ford showed up and then he and Dawkins briefly attacked Andrade and Garza…

Powell’s POV: Well, so much for Vega and Andrade not knowing. So why did they have Bianca Belair beat Vega last week? Why not save their first meeting for after the reveal rather than give her a measure of revenge before the reveal?

3. Natalya (w/Lana) vs. Mickie James. During the match, Seth Rollins and Murphy approached Samoa Joe. Rollins took issue with Joe suggesting that Rey Mysterio would appear on Raw. In the ring, James was distracted on the ropes by Lana, which allowed Natalya to knock James to the floor where she was counted out.

Natalya defeated Mickie James via count-out in 3:15.

After the match, Lana took a photo of James while Natalya celebrated her win. James threw a spinning kick at Lana and knocked her down.

Meanwhile, Rollins grabbed the house mic and told Joe that if Rey or Dom show up on his show and get in his face, it will be a big mistake and neither one of them will make it SummerSlam. Joe laughed over how rattled Rollins was after Rollins and Murphy walked away. Saxton hyped the women’s tag match as coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: The pacing of this show is feels much faster than normal. The Natalya vs. James match was an afterthought and just sort of happened in the background while Rollins and Joe bickered.

[Hour Two] Phillips hyped that the Peacock streaming service was featuring some WWE content…

Sasha Banks and Bayley headed to the ring. Banks spoke about the pressure of holding all the gold and making all the shows and asked for a break. Bayley said they had a few days to think about things, and now they can’t wait for SummerSlam. Banks joined her in laughing about how they would both face Asuka.

Banks said there was no chance in hell that Asuka could beat them both in the same night. She said the big question is who should beat Asuka face. They both suggested the other person should face her first. Bayley ended up saying she would beat Asuka first so that Banks could quickly tap her out.

Banks and Bayley noted that they have to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Titles at WWE Payback. They laughed at their potential challengers. Shayna Baszler interrupted them. Baszler walked to the ring with a mic in hand and said that now matter who has the Raw Women’s Championship, “I’ve got next.” Asuka made her entrance with a mic in hand. Asuka yelled in Japanese, then said she would fight Banks and Bayley tonight, and Baszler had to fight with her before she could fight against her…

4. WWE Women’s Tag Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Asuka and Shayna Baszler in a non-title match. Asuka and Baszler hit the ring, which led to Bayley and Banks fleeing to ringside. They returned to the ring to start the match.

Baszler ended up at ringside a little over a minute into the match. Nia Jax punched a piece of plexiglass at Baszler. Pat Buck and other WWE officials came out. Baszler recovered and had a brief pull apart with Jax. Asuka knocked Banks and Bayley off the apron. [C] An ad for Smackdown hyped ThunderDome.

Asuka was left without a partner coming out of the break. Asuka took out Bayley, but Banks caught Asuka in the Bank Statement. Baszler returned and broke up the Bank Statement, then went to her corner and waited until Asuka made the hot tag.

Baszler worked over Banks. Baszler tried to stomp Banks’ elbow, but she avoided it. Bayley tagged in and was put in the Kirifuda Clutch, but Banks broke it up with a Backstabber. Bayley hit her finisher, but only got a two count. Baszler applied the hold on Bayley again, but Banks broke it up. Asuka took out Banks with an Asuka Lock at ringside. In the ring, Baszler applied the Kirifuda Clutch on Bayley for the submission win…

Asuka and Shayna Baszler defeated WWE Women’s Tag Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley in 12:00 in a non-title match.

An NXT Takeover: XXX video package aired for Saturday’s show… [C]

Powell’s POV: This show is so chaotic. It feels like they can’t get through a match or promo without having something take place involving other wrestlers. I assume this means they will be going with Asuka and Baszler as challengers for the tag titles at Payback, but nothing is official.

A Did You Know graphic noted that Titus O’Neil received the Cynopsis Sentinel Award for those who utilize their role and talent in sports to benefit social causes… The broadcast team set up a video package on the beating that Rollins and Murphy gave Dom…

Backstage, Crews thanked Ricochet, Ali, and Alexander for having his back. Crews picked Ali and Ricochet to be his tag partners. Alexander wondered why he was excluded. Crews said he thought Alexander needed some rest after taking Lashley’s Full Nelson. Alexander held his shoulder and accepted the decision. After the foursome walked away, Randy Orton walked into the picture… [C]

Shawn Michaels approached Drew McIntyre backstage and said he knows how much Ric Flair means to him, but he has to know that Randy Orton will use all the anger and frustration against him. Michaels told him to get refocussed so he can kick his head off at SummerSlam. McIntyre told Michaels that he’s a huge part of why he made it. McIntyre said they spent many hours together and Michaels believed he would be WWE Champion.

Michaels said he’s always told McIntyre that nothing can stop him. He said there will be hills and mountains to climb as WWE Champion, but he’s tailor made or it. Michaels recalled McIntyre showing up to watch film with him despite tearing a bicep and having a long drive. Michaels said McIntyre deserves and has earned his place. Michaels said McIntyre that he had to face Orton and said he needed his space…

Powell’s POV: A nice endorsement from Shawn Michaels. And those stories about the time they spent together wasn’t just written for television.

Backstage, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce informed Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan that Royce would be taking her place in a match against Riott. Royce said she would do anything for Kay, who said that’s what best friends do. Royce called Morgan trash. Riott threatened to drop Royce, but Morgan pulled her away.

The camera cut back and showed Shayna Baszler talking with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. Philips questioned what Baszler were up to with Baszler… [C] An ad for Smackdown hyped AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental Championship, and the fallout from Friday’s Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss angle…

Powell’s POV: For anyone who doesn’t follow NXT, Duke and Shafir are members of the Four Horsewomen of MMA with Baszler and Ronda Rousey. They are developmental wrestlers who were part of Baszler’s act in NXT. Shafir is married to NXT wrestler Roderick Strong. They haven’t proven to be ready for prime time as wrestlers, but they definitely enhanced Baszler’s act in NXT.

Phillips set up a video package that recapped the Retribution attacks…

5. Ruby Riott (w/Liv Morgan) vs. Peyton Royce (w/Billie Kay). Neither wrestler’s entrance was televised. Riott dominated the offense until Kay provided a distraction. Morgan got in Kay’s face, then Royce shoved Riott into Morgan, who was knocked down. Royce rolled Riott back inside the ring and hit her Deja Vu finisher and scored the pin…

Peyton Royce defeated Ruby Riott in 2:50.

Powell’s POV: More of the same from this feud. At least they didn’t seem to be teasing that Morgan thought Riott hit her on purpose.

The giant doorman at Raw Underground was shown standing at the door. Shane McMahon showed up and they hyped that it was almost time for Raw Underground… [C]

Erik of the Viking Raiders was shown destroying an unnamed opponent in the rope-less Raw Underground ring. Erik won the match quickly. Shane was standing next to Dolph Ziggler and asked him to rate Erik’s performance. Ziggler gave it a four out of ten. Erik motioned for Ziggler to fight him. Ziggler accepted the challenge.

Erik stuffed a takedown and caught Ziggler with a punch. Erik ended up suplexing Ziggler, then hit him with a couple of knees. Ziggler fired back with a punch and applied a rear naked choke and thumbed his eye. The referee named Ziggler the winner. Ivar ran over and shoulder blocked Ziggler off the apron and onto a group of spectators…

Powell’s POV: I’ve been looking at this all wrong. Raw Underground is the best thing ever because they don’t play Dolph Ziggler’s shitty entrance music.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio made their entrance while still shots displayed the welts that Dom had after taking kendo stick shots last week. Rey had his eye shield on his mask again. He said he felt pain while he watched what Seth Rollins did to his son last week. Dom held his side to sell the attack.

Rey said he felt a rage like he’s never felt before. He said he needed to be there to protect Dom and take the beating himself so that Dom didn’t have to suffer. Rey said he might not be fully recovered from the eye injury and he may never fully recover (this again?). Rey said there is no doctor that will stop him from protecting his son.

[Hour Three] Rey said he would be in Dom’s corner at SummerSlam to watch him kick Seth’s ass in a street fight. Dom said he appreciated what his father said, but he knew what he was in for when he signed his WWE contract. He said he knew what he had to do to defend their family and he would be ready.

Rey said Dom has no idea how proud of a father he is. He said he loves him and he admires his fight and determination to protect the family name. Rey said that if Rollins was there he would be the one who wouldn’t make it to SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins and Murphy appeared on the big screen. Rollins asked why Rey was putting his son in harm’s way just six days before their match. “What kind of a father are you?” Rollins asked. He said he can’t understand why Rey puts himself and his son in these situations.

Rollins said it al could have been prevented if Rey had just accepted his role in the greater good. He said the real tragedy is that it won’t just be Rey or his son, it will be the Mysterio name and legacy that will made the ultimate sacrifice.

Rey said Rollins has such big words, then challenged him to come out and back them up. Rollins laughed and said Rey has one eye and his kid can’t even stand up straight. Rollins told Rey to remember that he asked for it, then told him not to move.

Rollins and Murphy made their entrance. Once Rollins and Murphy entered the ring, Rey and Dom exited the other side. Dom continued to sell pain. Rey teased entering the ring. Dom grabbed a pair of kendo sticks, then attacked Rollins and Murphy from behind. Rey and Dom beat Rollins with kendo sticks. They tried to tie him up in the ropes. Murphy returned and Rollins was able to free himself, then Rollins and Murphy fled…

Powell’s POV: I wondered if the plan was to turn Rollins vs. Dom into Rollins and Murphy vs. Rey and Dom. I’m actually happy they stuck with the singles match. I am looking forward to seeing how Dom does in the ring.

Backstage, MVP sat down next to Cedric Alexander on a production crate. MVP said he’s been where Alexander is at, but the difference is that it wasn’t his friends who kept him from doing his thing. MVP continued to needle Alexander about being left out out the match. MVP told Alexander to think about thing while he enjoys the fine cuisine known as catering… [C]

Shane McMahon introduced Arturo Ruas vs. Riddick Moss on Raw Underground. They had a competitive fight that spilled to ringside where they both punched spectators. Shane stepped in and said they were both amazing…

Powell’s POV: Holy shit, WWE’s parity booking has already made its way to Raw Underground.

6. “The Hurt Business” MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin vs. Apollo Crews, Mustafa Ali, and Ricochet in an elimination match. The Hurt Business entrance was televised. Lashley hit Ali with a Dominator and pinned him at 1:40 to eliminate him from the match.

Lashley tossed Ricochet into the air and then slammed him down. Benjamin tagged in and hit Ricochet with Paydirt and pinned him to eliminate him from the match in 2:11.

Crews was left to face the entire Hurt Business by himself. He powerbombed Benjamin and pinned him at 2:55. Cedric Alexander came out and rolled up Benjamin and pinned him to win the WWE 24/7 Championship. [C]



The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...