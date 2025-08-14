TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s Emergence go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander, Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz

-“The System” Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC vs. Trick Williams, AJ Francis, and Rich Swann

-Mike Santana vs. Eric Young

-Matt Cardona vs. John Skyler

-Indi Hartwell and Dani Luna vs. Myla Grace and Harley Hudson

-Frankie Kazarian hosts The King’s Speech talk show with guests TNA International Champion Steve Maclin and Jake Something

-Knockouts Tag Team summit

This episode was taped on July 25, 2025, in Kingston, Rhode Island, at Ryan Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at the new start time of 8CT/9ET.