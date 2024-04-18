TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s Rebellion go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Hammerstone vs. Guido

-Nic Nemeth speaks

-Rosemary vs. Jody Threat

Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET.