ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Griff Garrison in a Proving Ground match

-Abadon vs. Allysin Kay

-Nick Comoroto vs. The Beast Mortos

-Bryan Keith vs. Aaron Solo

-Lee Johnson vs. JD Drake

-Marti Belle vs. Lady Frost

-Taya Valkyrie, Leila Grey, and Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch, Kiera Hogan, and Trish Adora

-Evil Uno and John Silver in action

-Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).