AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a non-title match
Powell's POV: Wednesday's show will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.
