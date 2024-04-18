AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s live show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher in a Bunkhouse Brawl

-“The Elite” Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson vs. Pac and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. “Gunn Club” Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Peoria, Illinois at the Peoria Civic Center. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET with AEW Rampage airing afterward. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).