AEW Rampage rating for the two-hour Grand Slam edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 342,000 viewers for TNT, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. The number was down from the 355,000 viewership count from the previous week’s one-hour episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo. The first hour produced 374,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo, so the numbers were up for the traditional hour. The second hour had 309,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. Again, I have to ask why they don’t go with a third live hour of Dynamite once per year for the Grand Slam show when they would surely produce a better number than they do with the extra hour on Fridays?

The September 23, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the two-hour Grand Slam edition. The first hour of the 2022 edition produced 558,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo, while the second hour had 486,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating. The 2021 two-hour Grand Slam Rampage had 640,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating.