WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for Iyo Sky vs. Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship

September 25, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.227 million viewers for Fox, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. The number was down from the 2.569 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.70 rating. Last week’s show featured the surprise return of The Rock. The better comparison is to the previous week’s episode, which drew 2.094 million viewers with a 0.53 rating. The September 23, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.535 million viewers and a 0.64 rating.

