Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE in Cardiff (reports needed), WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Colin McGuire, Debbie Combs, Steve Lombardi, Bruno Sammartino, Wahoo McDaniel

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will be hosting a media call today to promote Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. I will run a live report on the call beginning at 12CT/1ET.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the TNA Tag Team Titles. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

–We are looking for reports from all of the WWE UK tour dates. If you are attending an event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff today. The UK tour dates feature the following lineup: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Damian Priest vs. Kofi Kingston for the World Heavyweight Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Gunther vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Becky Lynch vs. Piper Niven, Ricochet and Chad Gable vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, and Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya and Tegan Nox.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an A grade in our post show poll from 50 percent of the voters. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the WrestleMania XL fallout edition a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 45 percent of the vote. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote, and C was a close third with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy 40th birthday to Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire. Colin’s birthday wish came true a day early, as his son Cillian was born last night!!!

-Debbie Combs (Debbie Szostecki) is 65.

-“Brooklyn Brawler” Steve Lombardi is 63.

-The late Ed “Wahoo” McDaniel died at age 63 on April 18, 2002. He was awaiting a kidney transplant and died of complications from diabetes and renal failure.

-The late Bruno Sammartino died on April 18, 2018 at age 82 from multiple organ failure due to heart problems.