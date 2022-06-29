AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 47 percent of the voters in our post event poll. B finished second with 33 percent.

-54 percent of our voters gave Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP U.S. Championship the best match of the night honors. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Claudio Castagnoli finished second with 16 percent of the vote. None of the other matches received more than seven percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Will Pruett gave Forbidden Door an A grade while Jake Barnett and I gave the show B grades in our Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review on Sunday night. Will and I agreed with the readers’ choice for best match, while Jake selected Sabre vs. Castagnoli. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls, which are available after WWE Raw, NXT 2.0, AEW Dynamite, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, and all pay-per-view events.