WWE signs Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda

CategoriesMMA / UFC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has signed MMA fighter Valerie Loureda to a multi-year contract. The 23 year-old will start at the WWE Performance Center on July 19. “I’m an entertainer,” Loureda told ESPN. “I love glamour. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this is everything I’m good at in one place. Not only that, but I saw the opportunity to be the first Cuban American woman to be a WWE superstar.” Read more at ESPN.com.

Powell’s POV: Bellator President Scott Coker is also quoted in the story as saying that Loureda will also remain “an active and under contract fighter with Bellator.” Loureda has a 4-1 record as a pro fighter, and she has no pro wrestling experience aside from her tryout with WWE earlier this year.