NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the Great American Bash go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 570,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the 637,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT fell back from the better numbers it posted over the two previous weeks. NXT finished 42nd in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.18 rating in the same demo. The June 29, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 636,000 viewers while running opposite an NBA playoff game.