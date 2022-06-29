What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the Great American Bash go-home show

June 29, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 570,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the 637,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT fell back from the better numbers it posted over the two previous weeks. NXT finished 42nd in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.18 rating in the same demo. The June 29, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 636,000 viewers while running opposite an NBA playoff game.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne June 29, 2022 @ 3:45 pm

    Entirely too many terrible women’s division matches and segments. Other than the main event, none of that really should be on TV.

    Reply

