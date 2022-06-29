House of Glory “Judas” report: Vetter’s review of Jonah vs. Jacob Fatu, Low Ki vs. Lince Dorado, Dragon Lee and Dralistico vs. Jay Lyon and Midas Black, Masha Slamovich vs. Natalia Markova, Charles Mason vs. Homicide for the Crown Jewel Title, Evander James vs. Michael Fayne, Carlos Ramirez vs. Ken Broadway, six-way scramble match

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “Judas”

Streamed on FITE TV

June 25, 2022 in Jamaica, New York

This show was billed as Eddie Kingston vs. Jonah. However, Kingston was pulled from the show and replaced with Jacob Fatu. (Maybe Tony Khan decided he had too many injured stars out and couldn’t afford to lose anyone else? Or maybe he was rightfully concerned about the disastrous state of airline travel these days and wanted everyone in Chicago early?)

This venue is a night club setting with the lights low, so only the ring was lit. There was commentary.

1. Charles Mason defeated Homicide to retain the Crown Jewel Championship at 16:36. I have said this before, Mason is a messiah character similar to Joe Gacy or Sinister Minister James Mitchell, and he wrestles in a suit. Mason bit Homicide’s nose and was in charge early. He applied a sleeper on the mat. Homicide hit his Cop Killah backslide powerbomb, but Mason got his feet on the ropes before the three-count. Mason got a fork, but the ref confiscated it. However, it allowed Mason to hit a low blow and an Air Raid Crash for the pin. This was solid but stayed in second gear.

2. Natalia Markova defeated Masha Slamovich at 7:28. Masha attacked before the bell. Markova hit a neckbreaker out of the ropes, and they were both down at 3:30. Masha hit a Northern Lights suplex for a nearfall. Markova hit a Waltman-style X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall at 6:00, then a Snow Plow driver for another nearfall. However, Markova hit a Moxley-style double arm DDT for the pin. This should have been longer, as it was entertaining while it lasted.

3. Evander James defeated Michael Fayne at 4:12. Fayne, a Black man who looks similar to Rich Swann, took the mic and jawed at the crowd. He attacked Evander from behind as Evander was taking off his jacket. Evander missed a 450 Splash. Evander hit a Shingo Takagi-style Made In Japan sit-out powerbomb for the pin. Short and to the point.

4. KC Navarro defeated Nolo Kitan, Mantequilla, Encore, Ichiban, and Joey Silver in a six-way scramble at 7:58. I don’t know most of these guys, so that really makes it hard to describe the action. Nolo was dressed like a Japanese samurai, and he held swords. Navarro is the only one here who routinely appears on TV (for Major League Wrestling), and it seemed obvious he was going over. Nolo got his sword and got in a karate fighting position, so KC bailed from the ring. Late in the match, as Mantequilla was making a cover, Navarro came up behind him and ripped off Mantequilla’s mask. Of course, Mantequilla rushed to cover his face. Navarro hit a low blow, got a rollup, and pinned Mantequilla. On the low end of my expectations here, with some mid-match silliness with the swords.

5. Carlos Ramirez defeated Ken Broadway at 7:14. Ramirez is tall and muscular, and I was impressed with him when I saw him a month or two ago. Broadway hit a dive through the ropes early on, and they brawled at ringside. In the ring, Ramirez hit a Mafia Kick running boot for a nearfall at 6:30. He then nailed a Blue Thunder piledriver move for the pin. Decent. Encore came back to the ring to save Broadway from a further beatdown.

6. Low Ki defeated Lince Dorado at 16:34. A test of strength to open and mat-based reversals, and Low Ki bailed to the floor at 4:00. In the ring, Low Ki took control of the offense. They brawled back to the floor, with Low Ki unloading some hard chops. Dorado hit a splash from the ring apron onto Low Ki as he was lying on the floor at 10:00. In the ring, Dorado applied a sleeper, then a Divorce Court armbreaker.

Dorado went to the top rope but Low Ki threw him off the turnbuckle to the mat, and he applied a leg-scissors lock around Dorado’s waist. Dorado nailed a second-rope moonsault at 13:30. Low Ki applied an upside-down sleeper as they were both in the Tree of Woe. Dorado escaped and nailed a top-rope crossbody block, and they were both down at 14:30. Dorado hit a lionsault press, then a powerbomb, then a lionsault for a nearfall.

Dorado missed a Shooting Star Press, and Low Ki immediately hit a handspring-back-elbow, then a top-rope double stomp to the chest for the pin. Really good match. They shook hands, and raised their linked hands above their heads.

7. Dragon Lee and Dralistico vs. Jay Lyon and Midas Black ended in a double count-out at 14:07. Lee and Dralistico held the hoola-hoop while Lyon, Black, and even the ref, jumped through it. Fun pre-match silliness. Lyon and Lee started with some quick Lucha reversals. Black and Dralistico tagged in at 2:00, with Dralistico applying a leglock. Black put on a cartoonish lion mask. The luchadors began taking over with quick team moves.

Midas hit a top-rope Whoopee Cushion buttdrop for a nearfall at 9:00. Black and Dragon Lee began trading hard forearm shots, and Lee hit a Poison Rana. Lyon hit a spinning sidewalk slam on Dragon Lee, and suddenly everyone was down. Lyon hit an enzuigiri. Lyon nailed an Asai moonsault to the floor at 12:30. They brawled on the floor, went over the railing, and into the crowd. Dralistico hit a springboard crossbody block, jumping over the guardrail, onto all three competitors. All four brawled into the crowd. The referee called for the bell, as no one made it back into the ring before his 10-count. Really, really good match, even with the cop-out finish.

8. Jacob Fatu defeated Jonah to advance in a tournament at 14:46. Again, Fatu was replacing Eddie Kingston. Jonah attacked from behind to start the match. Fatu hit a dropkick, sending Jonah to the floor. They brawled on the floor, over the railing and into the crowd. (I guess no count-out in this match, despite having the prior match end in a count-out.) Fatu accidentally chopped the ring post at 4:00. They got back in the ring, with Jonah in charge.

Jonah kept Fatu grounded with a belly-to-back bearhug. Fatu nailed a pair of dives between the ropes to the floor at 8:30, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Fatu nailed a top-rope corkscrew press, and they were both down. Jonah hit a senton splash for a nearfall at 10:30, then a big Stinger Splash in the corner. They traded superkicks. Jonah nailed a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall.

Fatu fired back with a Samoan Drop, and they were both down. They traded blows from their knees, then from their feet. They hit shoulder tackles and clotheslines with neither man budging. Jonah nailed a spear at 14:00, then a Canadian Destroyer for a believable nearfall. (Yes, Jonah hit a Canadian Destroyer!) However, hie missed a top-rope frogsplash. Fatu immediately hit a superkick, then a Best Moonsault Ever (Christopher Daniels’ double-jump moonsault) for the clean pin. That was absolutely fantastic.

Final Thoughts: I wrote this a month ago, but I’m going to do it again. How on earth did Vince McMahon watch Jonah wrestle and say, “Thanks but no thanks.” How? He is a great big man, moving around the ring with grace and great stamina. That main event was everything you could hope for from two top-notch big men.

I am a huge Low Ki fan. From his tenure in ROH and TNA and IWA-Mid South, to his short-lived WWE run, I have always enjoyed the believability and intensity he brings to the ring. He simply is ageless, looking almost no different than when I first saw him wrestle 20 years ago. His match with Dorado earns my second-best.

Dragon Lee and Dralistico are fantastic. While I tend to think of Lyon and Midas Black as comedy spot wrestlers, they brought the fight and stepped up here. While the double-countout was a disappointing finish — Lee and Dralistico should have gone over — it doesn’t take away from a very good match. I’m sure many people will say they liked that for second-best, or even best match.

The undercard was short and painless. Homicide’s match should have been a little shorter, while the women deserved a little more time. The show ran about two-and-a-half hours. House of Glory will return to Terminal 5 in New York on Aug. 28.