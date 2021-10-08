What's happening...

10/08 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 177): Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire on the MLW Fightland special that aired on Vice TV, and his in-person experience at the taping for the event and upcoming MLW shows

October 8, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire discussing the MLW Fightland special that aired on Vice TV, his in-person experience at the taping for the event and upcoming shows (a spoiler warning will be issued prior to discussing anything that has yet to air), and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 177) and guest Colin McGuire.

