WWE Raw in San Jose (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Gerald Brisco, Yoshihiro Takayama, Eva Marie, Renee Paquette, Blue Panther, Bill Irwin, Jim Cornette, Daniel Garcia, Masahiro Chono, John Tolos, Billy Robinson, Bobby Heenan, Dick Brower

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from San Jose, California at SAP Center. The show includes Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members and Patreon patrons.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Anaheim, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in New York, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Salt Lake City. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Gerald Brisco is 75 today.

-Yoshihiro Takayama is 55 today.

-Eva Marie (Natalie Marie Coyle) is 37 today.

-Renee Paquette is 36 today.

-Blue Panther (Genaro Vazquez Nevarez) turned 62 on Sunday.

-The late John Tolos was born on September 18, 1930. He died of kidney failure at age 78 on May 28, 2009.

-The late Billy Robinson was born September 18, 1938. He died at age 75 on March 3, 2014.

-Bill “The Goon” Irwin turned 68 on Saturday.

-Jim Cornette turned 61 on Saturday.

-Masahiro Chono turned 59 on Saturday.

-Daniel Garcia turned 24 on Saturday.

-The late “Bulldog” Dick Brower was born on September 17, 1933. He died on September 15, 1997 at age 63 following complications from hip surgery.

-The late Bobby Heenan died of organ failure at age 72 on September 17, 2017.