NXT TV preview: The full list of matches for Tuesday’s show (no spoilers)

September 19, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in the second match of their best of three series (Axiom leads 1-0).

-Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

-Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.

-Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo.

-Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward.

-Von Wagner vs. Sanga.

-Grayson Waller vs. Oro Mensah .

-Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh for an NXT Title shot.

Powell’s POV: This show and next week’s show were taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center. NXT will return to live broadcasts on October 3. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

