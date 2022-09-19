What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: New AEW World Champion to be crowned on Wednesday’s TBS show

September 19, 2022

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson in a tournament final for the vacant AEW World Championship

-Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Toni Storm vs. Athena vs. Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb in a four-way for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship

-Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite is billed as the Grand Slam edition and will be live from Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium (Rampage will be taped the same night). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

