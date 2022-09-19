AEW Dynamite preview: New AEW World Champion to be crowned on Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson in a tournament final for the vacant AEW World Championship

-Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Toni Storm vs. Athena vs. Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb in a four-way for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship

-Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Powell's POV: Wednesday's Dynamite is billed as the Grand Slam edition and will be live from Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium (Rampage will be taped the same night).