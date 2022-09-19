Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-“Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin

-Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a ladder match for the Digital Media Championship

-Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice

Powell’s POV: This will be the go-home show for Friday’s Victory Road event that will stream on Impact Plus. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air the Under Siege 2022 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Havok. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).