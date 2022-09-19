WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns and a tag title match set for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Ridge Holland and Butch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Braun Strowman vs. Otis

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).