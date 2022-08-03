NXT 2.0 TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s USA Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.
-Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark
-Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams in a Rounds Match
-Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James
-Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar meet in “the final accord”
