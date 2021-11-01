WWE Smackdown on FS1 rating and overall viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.032 million viewers for FS1, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The previous week’s Smackdown delivered 2.249 million viewers with a .58 rating in the 18-49 demographic on Fox.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown drew a .29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and finished third for the night in the cable television ratings. The October 15 Smackdown on FS1 delivered 886,000 and a .24 in the 18-49 demographic. WWE loaded up that previous FS1 show, whereas Friday’s show felt phoned in, and they ended up doing better numbers for the throwaway show. Go figure. Smackdown was bumped for a World Series game that produced 11.232 million viewers for Fox. Smackdown will return to Fox on Friday.