AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW taped the following matches in Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Serpentico.
-Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami and Kris Statlander.
-Tay Conti vs. LMK.
-Riho vs. Kayla Sparks.
-Waves & Curls vs. “FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.
-Victor Benjamin vs. Frankie Kazarian.
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
