AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW taped the following matches in Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Serpentico.

-Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami and Kris Statlander.

-Tay Conti vs. LMK.

-Riho vs. Kayla Sparks.

-Waves & Curls vs. “FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

-Victor Benjamin vs. Frankie Kazarian.

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.