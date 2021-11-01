AEW Rampage lineup: The updated lineup for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Adam Cole vs. John Silver.

-Red Velvet vs. The Bunny in a TBS Championship tournament match.

Powell's POV: Rampage will be live on Friday from St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.