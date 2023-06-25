Match pulled from the AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor match has been pulled from tonight’s AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Tony Khan announced that Cole is ill and did not receive medical clearance.
Powell’s POV: It’s unfortunate for both men. Hopefully they can run it back on a future television show. Here’s wishing Cole a speedy recovery. Join me for my live review of Forbidden Door starting with the one-hour Zero Hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET.
Due to illness, @AdamColePro isn’t cleared tonight, therefore the Adam Cole vs @FilthyTomLawlor match is canceled.
Despite the change, tonight will be an amazing show!
Thank you to everyone watching #ForbiddenDoor, either here live in Toronto @ScotiabankArena or on ppv tonight!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 25, 2023
