Match pulled from the AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Adam Cole vs. Tom Lawlor match has been pulled from tonight’s AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Tony Khan announced that Cole is ill and did not receive medical clearance.

Powell’s POV: It’s unfortunate for both men. Hopefully they can run it back on a future television show. Here’s wishing Cole a speedy recovery. Join me for my live review of Forbidden Door starting with the one-hour Zero Hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET.