3/23 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Private Party in a Texas Tornado match, CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood, Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. The Varsity Blonds, Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 129)

Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center

Aired live March 23, 2022 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then the broadcast team of Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone checked in. Ring announcer Justin Roberts handled the introductions for the opening match…

1. CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood. Cash Wheeler walked onto the stage with Harwood, but he did not accompany him to ringside. Graphics listed the previously advertised matches as the match got underway. Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn stood up in the front row and barked at Harwood, who jawed back at them.

Later, Punk set up for a top rope elbow, but Harwood stood up and tripped him up on the ropes. Harwood followed up with a superplex. The picture cut out briefly. Harwood followed up with a top rope headbutt for a near fall. Punk went for a suplex near the ropes, but Harwood held on and they both tumbled to the floor.

Cash Wheeler showed up at ringside and pounded the mat in support of Harwood, who returned to the ring first. Punk went to the top rope and performed a cross body block. Punk applied the Anaconda Vice. Harwood grabbed Punk’s hair and then rolled out of the hold.

Harwood set up for a submission hold, but Punk kicked him off and Harwood’s head hit the bottom turnbuckle pad. Punk and Harwood traded pin attempts with neither man getting the three count. Punk went for a high knee in the corner. Harwood caught him and gave him a slingshot powerbomb for a close near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Punk hit Harwood with a high knee in the corner. He signaled for his finisher and went for the GTS, but Harwood stuffed it and countered into the Sharpshooter. Punk rolled onto his back and hit Harwood to escape the hold, then rolled him over and reapplied the Anaconda Vice and got the submission win.

CM Punk defeated Dax Harwood in 12:50.

Afterward, Punk made the title belt motion while standing in the ring, then went to the ropes and did it again. Wheeler helped Harwood. The stopped and glared at the Gunn Club duo before heading to the back…

Powell’s POV: Punk’s popularity is alive and well with this Texas crowd. There were loud chants for him at multiple points. The match was really well worked. There was no reason to think that Punk would lose, but Harwood had a couple of strong near falls and the live crowd was hot for the match from bell to bell. By the way, I’m swapping shows with Jake Barnett this week and next week, meaning I’ll be covering Dynamite and he’ll take WWE Smackdown on Fridays.

The broadcast team hyped Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds as the show’s main event. A photo was shown of a young Silver meeting Jericho…

Backstage, Jericho and Garcia delivered a promo while the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society stood by. Jericho said they would future endeavor Silver and Reynolds, just as they did to Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston. Jericho said that trio wouldn’t dare return…

2. Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in a Texas Tornado match. The babyface team came out first. Ross said Allin looked worried about something. Schiavone said that was Allin’s normal look. The heel team came out with Andrade El Idolo, Jose, and The Bunny, who did not accompany them to the ring.

When the heels arrived at ringside, Allin hit them with a suicide dive and then Sting performed a top rope dive onto some of them to start the match. Sting hit a Stinger Splash on Kassidy against the barricade while the teams brawled on the floor. Some of the wrestlers fought into the crowd.

Allin worked over Butcher near a stairwell in the crowd. Andrade showed up and hit Allin from behind. Butcher picked up Allin and swung him into the wall twice and then sent him tumbling down the stairs before the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Private Party worked over Matt on the stage and then he rallied as the show came out of the break. Meanwhile, some of the other wrestlers fought in a concourse near a concession stand. There were multiple referees following the brawls. Private Party doubled up on Matt again and ended up performing a double team move off the stage that sent all three men through tables on the floor.

In the concourse, Sting and Allin put Butcher and Blade on top of tables next to a merch stand. Jeff set up a tall ladder and then stood on top of a window ledge before performing a Swanton that drove both men through the tables.

In the arena, Private Party dragged Matt to the ring. The picture went to black again for a couple seconds and then Private Party picked up a near fall. Sting returned to the ring to help Matt. Kassidy slammed a chair over the back of Sting, who no-sold it and then pounded his chest. Sting hit Stinger Splashes on Quen and Kassidy.

Quen avoided another Stinger Splash, causing Sting to crash into the corner. Private Party went for Gin and Juice. The plan was for Sting to counter into an inverted DDT, but he fell down. Once he got up, Sting performed the inverted DDT while Matt performed a Twist of Fate, and then they scored simultaneous pins. Their teammates rejoined them in the ring for the post match celebration…

Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Sting, and Darby Allin beat The Butcher, The Blade, and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in a Texas Tornado match in 9:30.

The “FTR” duo of Harwood and Wheeler were interviewed in the backstage area by Schiavone. Wheeler praised Harwood for wrestling from the heart. He called Austin and Colten Gunn pups. Harwood admitted that he and Wheeler have done some bad things, but he can’t stand a spoiled brat. Harwood said he and Wheeler are the best team on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday night. He said they would see the Gunn Club next week…

The broadcast team hyped the remaining matches heading into a break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The tornado match was a crowd pleasing brawl with plenty of star power on the babyface side. The FTR duo have morphed into babyfaces without a real turn unless you count them firing Tully Blanchard. I’m surprised there hasn’t been any hype for their match with The Briscoes at ROH Supercard of Honor on Dynamite thus far.

3. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison (w/Julia Hart). William Regal sat in on commentary. When asked about Wheeler Yuta, Regal said he wants people who have the right ideals and the right spirit. He said that’s what the company and the industry needs. They cut to a split-screen break roughly 90 seconds into the match. [C]

Hart, who was still wearing an eye patch, was shown standing with her back to the ring while acting disinterested. Moxley and Danielson performed a lariat and suplex combo move that led to a two count. The Blonds came back briefly, but Moxley and Danielson pounded away on their opponents, and Moxley put Garrison away with a bulldog choke.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson beat “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison in 6:05.

After the match, Regal walked to ringside and joined his team in the ring while Hart was seated on the steps with her back to the ring. Moxley got the mic and said he’s a lucky and blessed man in that he’s been able to compete against the best in the world.

Moxley said Regal is the only man whose opinion he has ever cared about. A “Regal” chant broke out. He said the seal of approval from Regal is a badge of honor. Moxley also put over Danielson as the perfect wrestler, and said they were forged in combat.

Moxley said that anyone who thinks they have what it takes to ride with the three of them need to reach deep down and find that place where you love pain. He said the only way to get a badge of honor for from the Blackpool Combat Club is to earn it the hard way. Moxley’s music played to close the segment…

The broadcast team hyped upcoming segments, including MJF speaking about his future… [C]

Powell’s POV: Moxley and Danielson are really good together, and I’m thrilled to see Regal land on his feet after he was released from his longtime job in NXT. It will be interesting to see whether the plan is for Moxley and Danielson to work primarily as a tag team or if they will start working more singles matches when/if they add people to their club.